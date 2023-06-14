Advertise With Us
Bucks reach the mountaintop in D4 baseball

Blue Mountain claims first title since 2015
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Blue Mountain Bucks are your D4 baseball champs following a 9-0 win Saturday over Arlington at Centennial Field.

Kris and Ricky Fennimore would chip in RBI singles and Brody Kingsbury had the big hit with a solo homer to right. Evan Dennis was dominant on the mound with 18 strikeouts in a one-hit complete game shutout.

It’s Blue Mountain’s first title since 2015 after falling in each of the past two finals.

“Falling short the past two years, we wanted to come and get this one,” Dennis said. “We got those nerves out early and we just came and had fun. And that’s how we came out with the win.”

“Losing two years in a row, the last one being a barnburner too, being real close, it feels amazing to finally bring one home to Blue Mountain,” Ricky Fennimore added. “It’s been something I’ve been dreaming about doing for all four years of my high school career, just bringing a championship back in baseball.”

