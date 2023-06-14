Burke Mountain Resort auction expected by year’s end

BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - A new owner for Burke Mountain Resort may be on the horizon.

Federal court paperwork points to a possible sale to take place later this year. The federal receiver in charge of finding a buyer for Burke says in a filing that they have received a bid.

Burke was caught up in the Kingdom Con -- along with Jay Peak -- back in 2016 when Ariel Quiros and Bill Stenger were accused of misusing more than $200 million raised through the federal EB-5 visa program. While state regulators allowed the resort’s multi-million renovation to be completed, it has been in receivership ever since. Quiros is serving a five-year sentence and Stenger served nine months behind bars.

Burke is expected to go up for auction to the highest bidder approved by the court by the end of this year.

Last September, Pacific Group Resort bought Jay Peak at a similar auction for $76 million.

