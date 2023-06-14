Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont gears up for Juneteenth celebrations

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Juneteenth celebrations get underway in Vermont over the coming weekend.

The holiday marks the anniversary --- June 19, 1865 -- when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of slavery, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

The federal holiday is on Monday but most communities are doing their events this weekend. The event in Burlington features over 50 performers at various venues, with the goal of making BIPOC people feel included in the Queen City and remembering an important moment in Black history.

“Really, centering our Black and brown voices in that, as well as just continuing to build on an understanding of the history of Juneteenth and how it’s played such a huge role in American history and Burlington history,” said Kim Carson, Burlington’s director of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging.

The Vermont League of Cities and Towns has a list of programming around the state.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane made an emergency landing at the Burlington International Airport on Monday just 10...
Plane makes emergency landing at Burlington airport
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Actor Treat Williams of ‘Everwood’ killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Just a really nice guy’: Community mourns actor killed in Vt. motorcycle crash
Police arrested Susan Weilbrenner, 52, after a dog was found dead inside a hot vehicle.
Police: Woman charged after dog found dead in hot vehicle
The empty Sears Auto Center property in South Burlington will soon be transformed into six...
New plans for old Sears Auto Center building in South Burlington

Latest News

File photo
Vt. officials urge safe recycling of lithium-ion batteries
File image
NH police investigate armed road rage incident in Jackson
Police say someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in Richford early Wednesday morning. -...
Police investigating shots fired into Vt. home with multiple people inside
Cambridge man charged with threatening neighbors