Vermont gears up for Juneteenth celebrations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Juneteenth celebrations get underway in Vermont over the coming weekend.

The holiday marks the anniversary --- June 19, 1865 -- when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of slavery, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

The federal holiday is on Monday but most communities are doing their events this weekend. The event in Burlington features over 50 performers at various venues, with the goal of making BIPOC people feel included in the Queen City and remembering an important moment in Black history.

“Really, centering our Black and brown voices in that, as well as just continuing to build on an understanding of the history of Juneteenth and how it’s played such a huge role in American history and Burlington history,” said Kim Carson, Burlington’s director of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging.

The Vermont League of Cities and Towns has a list of programming around the state.

