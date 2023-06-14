Cambridge man charged with threatening neighbors

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Cambridge man face charges after police say he was threatening neighbors and resisting arrest.

The Vermont State Police say troopers responded just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to North Main Street in Cambridge after receiving reports of a male walking up and down the street threatening area residents.

Police say Andrew Roy-Bengston, 31 was arrested after a brief struggle with troopers.

He faces charges of disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, lewd and lascivious conduct, and resisting arrest.

He’s due in court Wednesday afternoon.

