Cambridge man charged with threatening neighbors

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Cambridge man face charges after police say he was threatening neighbors and resisting arrest.

The Vermont State Police say troopers responded just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to North Main Street in Cambridge after receiving reports of a male walking up and down the street threatening area residents.

Police say Andrew Roy-Bengston, 31 was arrested after a brief struggle with troopers.

He faces charges of disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, lewd and lascivious conduct, and resisting arrest.

He’s due in court Wednesday afternoon.

