Campaign launched to create Vermont climate superfund

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A giant inflatable pig sat on Burlington’s Church Street on Wednesday as part of an effort to save the planet.

Environmental leaders launched a campaign to create a Vermont climate superfund, and they hope state lawmakers are listening. The goal is to raise $2 billion from the six biggest oil companies that do business in Vermont, including Mobil and Chevron.

Students will spend the summer going door to door spreading the word about the cause.

“The youth is the future and that’s what we’re here for. We’re all young, passionate people in college; we have the energy to go around and knock on people’s doors and it’s our future, so, you know, we have to protect it,” said Utah Bean of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group.

VPIRG hopes public pressure will convince lawmakers to take up a bill forcing big oil to pay for damage the organization says they’ve done to the climate and the environment.

In New York, the state Senate passed a similar bill but it hasn’t made it across the finish line.

