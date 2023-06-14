Advertise With Us
Colchester students celebrate ‘Senior Walk’

Colchester's "Senior Walk on Wednesday.
Colchester's "Senior Walk on Wednesday.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester’s youngest students sat in awe Wednesday as they watched local graduating seniors walk through their halls.

About five years ago, Colchester High School began a tradition called “Senior Walk,” where graduating seniors parade through Colchester Middle and Malletts Bay School. An estimated 183 seniors waved to kids from pre-school to eighth grade. For some, it was their first time being back in the building since they left it.

“I felt very proud of myself to be where I am today and to be an inspiration to them as well,” said Quy Nguyen, a CHS senior.

“It was nice to see the kids and remembering being a middle schooler and wanting to high-five all the big kids leaving. And I was the big kid leaving, high-fiving them all, so that was very emotional,” added senior Alexis Cole.

This past Friday was the seniors’ last day of class. While most have already completed their coursework, some still have exams this week, and after that, a celebration.

