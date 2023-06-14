CVU reclaims the D1 baseball crown

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The CVU baseball team is once again the champion of D1 following a 6-0 win over Mt. Anthony Saturday afternoon at Centennial Field.

Travis Stroh delivered the big blow with a three-run bomb, and Steve Rickert dominated on the mound. It was the Redhawks third state title since 2019, and with the win, they become just the second school to claim the D1 football, boys basketball, and baseball championships in the same school year (2009-10 Essex).

“It’s great to be a part of this,” Stroh said after the game. “Unfortunately we couldn’t get it done last year, but we brought Nicky (Elderton, the first year head coach) in this year and he got it done. This whole team just had such good chemistry. I couldn’t see ourselves not winning this.”

“It means a lot” Rickert added. “I mean last year I was on JV, I got to watch as we were upset in the semifinals. It’s great to kind of have a bounceback year and get CVU another championship.”

