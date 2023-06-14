Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Graduating high school seniors reflect on impact of COVID-19 pandemic

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many seniors statewide are graduating this week if they haven’t already. And this year’s graduating class has had a unique experience.

Sporting events, traditions, and social gatherings. For incoming 9th graders, these are exciting moments in a high school career. “I was super pumped. I was telling all my friends gotta go, we gotta go,” said Colchester High School Senior Paxton Brigante.

But when COVID started March of 2020, “It was kinda like a stark change because everybody was socializing, attending these big events with everybody. Then the next day, everybody’s at home alone and not being able to interact with all their peers,” Colchester High School Senior said Stephane Mujomba.

Little did the class of 2023 know what was to come. Zoom school until June, followed by a hybrid year, with a year of COVID testing and not knowing what your teacher’s face looked like. “We were all wearing masks, we had no idea with her what her face looked like. And then finally when she took it off, we’re like, oh!” said Colchester High School Senior Nelly Johnson.

“There’s a time period where school kept shutting down, like even when we came back. There were just certain weeks that you had to go home to quarantine and you didn’t know we didn’t really know when it was all going to end,” said Mujomba. Senior year, though, replicated the glimmer of normalcy these students had their freshman year

“Football games are always like the big highlight. Just like everybody there and there’s this one game where we all like, there’s like powder bags, and then we all like spray it everywhere,” said Johnson. Every time they were able to gather together, these students say they never took an opportunity for granted. “Like being a part of that team. And people still coming to watch you and cheer for you. And just seeing your teachers there,” said Brigante.

“Carey those those events on to the underclassmen so they can they can keep passing that down. And it just shows like how well we can be with our entire community and like getting everybody together,” said Mujomba.

And these seniors have bright futures ahead. Mujomba is going to Boston College, Brigante is going to Siena College, and Johnson is going to Germany for a pre med program. graduation is on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane made an emergency landing at the Burlington International Airport on Monday just 10...
Plane makes emergency landing at Burlington airport
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Actor Treat Williams of ‘Everwood’ killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Police arrested Susan Weilbrenner, 52, after a dog was found dead inside a hot vehicle.
Police: Woman charged after dog found dead in hot vehicle
The empty Sears Auto Center property in South Burlington will soon be transformed into six...
New plans for old Sears Auto Center building in South Burlington
New York State Police Capt. Christopher J. Garrow
New York trooper dies of illness stemming from work at Ground Zero

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
File Photo
Sen. Welch introduces the E-Access Act
File Photo
New bill extends Nordic ski trails in Adirondack region
File Photo
Vermont Community Broadband Board to host multiple town meetings
Sen. Welch introduces the E-Access Act