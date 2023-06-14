Graduating high school seniors reflect on impact of COVID-19 pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many seniors statewide are graduating this week if they haven’t already. And this year’s graduating class has had a unique experience.

Sporting events, traditions, and social gatherings. For incoming 9th graders, these are exciting moments in a high school career. “I was super pumped. I was telling all my friends gotta go, we gotta go,” said Colchester High School Senior Paxton Brigante.

But when COVID started March of 2020, “It was kinda like a stark change because everybody was socializing, attending these big events with everybody. Then the next day, everybody’s at home alone and not being able to interact with all their peers,” Colchester High School Senior said Stephane Mujomba.

Little did the class of 2023 know what was to come. Zoom school until June, followed by a hybrid year, with a year of COVID testing and not knowing what your teacher’s face looked like. “We were all wearing masks, we had no idea with her what her face looked like. And then finally when she took it off, we’re like, oh!” said Colchester High School Senior Nelly Johnson.

“There’s a time period where school kept shutting down, like even when we came back. There were just certain weeks that you had to go home to quarantine and you didn’t know we didn’t really know when it was all going to end,” said Mujomba. Senior year, though, replicated the glimmer of normalcy these students had their freshman year

“Football games are always like the big highlight. Just like everybody there and there’s this one game where we all like, there’s like powder bags, and then we all like spray it everywhere,” said Johnson. Every time they were able to gather together, these students say they never took an opportunity for granted. “Like being a part of that team. And people still coming to watch you and cheer for you. And just seeing your teachers there,” said Brigante.

“Carey those those events on to the underclassmen so they can they can keep passing that down. And it just shows like how well we can be with our entire community and like getting everybody together,” said Mujomba.

And these seniors have bright futures ahead. Mujomba is going to Boston College, Brigante is going to Siena College, and Johnson is going to Germany for a pre med program. graduation is on Saturday.

