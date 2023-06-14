Health Watch: Williston clinic on the front line of neuropathy treatment

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 20 million people are estimated to have some form of peripheral neuropathy, a condition where nerves are damaged causing weakness, burning pain, numbness, and debilitating balance problems. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes says correcting the underlying causes can result in the neuropathy resolving on its own as the nerves recover. A Williston health center is now putting that theory to the test.

Cyndey McGeoch has been struggling with small fiber neuropathy for five years. She says the condition affects her ability to walk and feel the bottoms of her feet. When she was diagnosed, she was put on the drug gabapentin, which took away the pain but didn’t return the feeling in her feet. Now, she’s part of a treatment called the Neuropathy Program that is restoring her damaged nerves.

“I got an 80% decrease in my symptoms and iI can now feel the bottom of my feet. It’s wonderful,” McGeoch said.

Dr. Bill Schenck, a chiropractor at the Vizuri Health Center in Williston, has been enrolling patients in the program for about a year.

When he heard the treatment had a 95% success rate, he says he was initially skeptical. Traditionally, patients are given medications to numb the pain, and Schenck says many are told there is nothing more to treat the condition.

“Oftentimes, I hear stories from patients that they have been to their doctor and they are told they have neuropathy. They are almost brushed off sometimes. Then, they keep complaining and they are put on some different medications. The medications are good at numbing them. What we do here is different. We identity the cause of it and reverse the cause of it,” Schenck said.

Peripheral neuropathy is damage to the peripheral nervous system, the communication network between the brain and spinal cord, which expands to all other parts of the body.

Shank says the most common cause of peripheral neuropathy is diabetes, but the condition can be caused by a number of things and each person has their own experience. Treatments vary-- like changing diets -- and using different technology to treat the condition.

One treatment called red light therapy includes using a lazer that sends energy waves to the nerves, replicating them to heal from the light. Shenck calls this wrap-around care.

“The purpose of that is to really dilate blood vessels, improve blood flow to the peripheries and down into the nerves so the oxygen and the nutrients can heal the nerves, regenerate them, so they get better,” Schenck said. He says Vizuri Health Center is just one of two providers in Vermont trying the program.

Red light therapy has shown evidence of working in small trials but it doesn’t appear to be a proven therapy. Patients like Norm Pellerin say they have tried everything and this program is the only one that seems to work. “Dr. Shenck has been doing a lot of work on my back. I had three months of care of the neuropathy, with a 61% increase. So, they are happy with it and I am more than happy,” Pellerin said.

Dr. Schenck says as long as it continues to help his patients, he’ll continue to operate the program. “I wouldn’t label myself as an expert, but I am a student of it. I learn primarily from patients and their feedback and what works for them. What works for them --and what doesn’t work for them -- is how we make changes to help the person be successful with their care,” he said.

