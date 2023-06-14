Massena continues fluoride use in village water

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The village of Massena will continue using fluoride in its water.

Mayor Greg Paquin says the board voted 4-1 last week to continue using the chemical in its drinking water, something many communities do.

The lone no vote was trustee Kenneth McGowan, who last month said he worried how much residents were ingesting, because the FDA considers fluoride a medication.

Paquin says before the vote, medical professionals explained how fluoride can be beneficial in preventing tooth decay, especially for children.

“Massena over the years we have become a poor community and not everyone has access to a dentist,” Paquin said. “You know, it can be costly and so as a result, this benefits the low-income members of society and as a result they encouraged us to keep this up as it does show a drop in cavities amongst that age group.”

The village has been putting fluoride in its water since the 1980s.

