New bill extends Nordic ski trails in Adirondack region

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Assemblyman Bill Jones has passed amendments that will send skiers soaring.

One of them would allow the state to expand the Nordic ski and biathlon trails at Mount Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex. The goal is to get them to meet international standards. The bill also includes adding at least 25 hundred additional acres to the forest preserve to cover the land that will be used for the trails. Jones says these changes will allow Mount Van Hoevenberg to host international Nordic ski and biathlon training and events.

