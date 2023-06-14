NH police investigate armed road rage incident in Jackson

JACKSON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a reported road rage incident in Jackson, New Hampshire, early Wednesday.

It happened on Route 16 near the Dana Place around 6:45 a.m. New Hampshire State Police say troopers were dispatched after a report of a driver firing a gun at a second vehicle.

Responding troopers found the suspect vehicle, a VW sedan, in the parking lot of a business in Glen. The juvenile operator and a male passenger, Craig Corsi, of Berlin, were detained and questioned.

Police say both were later released pending the results of their investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.