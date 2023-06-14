Advertise With Us
Police investigating shots fired into Vt. home with multiple people inside

Police say someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in Richford early Wednesday morning. -...
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in Richford early Wednesday morning.

It happened at a residence on Home Street just before 3:30 a.m.

Vermont State Police say several people were inside the house at the time but no one was injured. Police say they aren’t releasing any names because they are still investigating.

Troopers say so far they have found no connection between this shooting incident and a similar one in Alburgh last week.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the barracks in St. Albans at 802-524-5993 or to leave an anonymous tip online.

