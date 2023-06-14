Rutland holds Housing Resource Day for displaced Vermonters

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - What will happen to the hundreds of unhoused Vermonters kicked out of the state’s hotel-motel program starting this month? It’s a question communities like Rutland are working to answer. On Wednesday, the city and various organizations held what they are calling the first of two Rutland Housing Resource Days.

Keith Bradt has lived in Rutland for 15 years and he’s currently looking for housing. When he heard that the city was putting on an event to help people find resources, he was thrilled.

“It makes me feel great. It’s wonderful to know that people in the community actually care about others and their community. They actually want to give a helping hand, it’s a wonderful thing. I’m going through BROC {Bennington Rutland Opportunity Council} right now to see what I can do for housing. If they have anything there, also trying to find a second job,” Bradt said.

Wednesday’s event was an effort to connect community partners with those that have been -- or will be -- displaced after the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program started winding down at the beginning of June.

Rutland Mayor Mike Doenges says more than 400 people in the city could have nowhere to go. “Sometimes people just need health services. Sometimes they need housing services, sometimes they might just need a cell phone. All of those different things are here today, with the real goal of just getting people connected to one of these agencies or one of these groups to see what is and isn’t available. That will be a great next step for them,” he said.

The event brought over 20 different organizations and officials say there is definitely a need. “Our waitlist is very significant right now,” said Nikitta Caveney with the Housing Trust of Rutland County. “We are definitely seeing a lot of applications come through. Most of the population coming out of the hotels definitely need subsidized housing.”

Health care officials are also seeing an increase. “We are seeing more people showing up at the hospital looking for help. So, we are working on coming up with opportunities to help them out of the hospital. It’s not necessarily the best place to go for some of the needs that people have that are managing homelessness,” said Loree Zeif with the Rutland Mental Health Community Care Network.

There will be a second day of outreach on Thursday from 10 to 2 at the Vermont State Fairgrounds.

