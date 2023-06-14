Scott allows universal school meals bill to become law

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite his concerns, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday opted to allow a universal school meals bill to become law without his signature, one of seven bills he took action on.

Supporters of the measure have pointed to the nutritional and educational benefits as well as reducing the stigma of students receiving free or reduced meals.

In a letter to lawmakers, the governor says he continues to have concerns about the cost of the proposal, which would set aside $29 million from the Education Fund. He acknowledged that even if he did veto the measure, it would likely be overridden during next week’s veto session.

The governor also allowed a cannabis-related bill to become law without his signature. In a letter, he said he is concerned about the measure’s repeal of the sunset of the state’s Cannabis Control Board. He says its replacement with an independent commission would not provide the kind of accountability to the public that he favors.

As expected, the governor Wednesday signed a bill that legalizes sports betting in Vermont.

Related Stories:

Vermont lawmakers prepare to return for veto session

Online sports betting bill heads to the governor

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.