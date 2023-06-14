Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Scott allows universal school meals bill to become law

File photo
File photo(kxii)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite his concerns, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday opted to allow a universal school meals bill to become law without his signature, one of seven bills he took action on.

Supporters of the measure have pointed to the nutritional and educational benefits as well as reducing the stigma of students receiving free or reduced meals.

In a letter to lawmakers, the governor says he continues to have concerns about the cost of the proposal, which would set aside $29 million from the Education Fund. He acknowledged that even if he did veto the measure, it would likely be overridden during next week’s veto session.

The governor also allowed a cannabis-related bill to become law without his signature. In a letter, he said he is concerned about the measure’s repeal of the sunset of the state’s Cannabis Control Board. He says its replacement with an independent commission would not provide the kind of accountability to the public that he favors.

As expected, the governor Wednesday signed a bill that legalizes sports betting in Vermont.

Related Stories:

Vermont lawmakers prepare to return for veto session

Online sports betting bill heads to the governor

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane made an emergency landing at the Burlington International Airport on Monday just 10...
Plane makes emergency landing at Burlington airport
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Actor Treat Williams of ‘Everwood’ killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Just a really nice guy’: Community mourns actor killed in Vt. motorcycle crash
The empty Sears Auto Center property in South Burlington will soon be transformed into six...
New plans for old Sears Auto Center building in South Burlington
Police arrested Susan Weilbrenner, 52, after a dog was found dead inside a hot vehicle.
Police: Woman charged after dog found dead in hot vehicle

Latest News

A summit in Vermont on Wednesday was aimed at providing veterans with opportunities and a sense...
Vt. summit aims to connect veterans with services to help further their careers
File photo
Housing advocates say budget compromise falls short
On Wednesday, the city and various organizations held the first of two Rutland Housing Resource...
Rutland holds Housing Resource Day for displaced Vermonters
File photo
Burke Mountain Resort auction expected by year’s end
Vt. officials urge safe recycling of lithium-ion batteries