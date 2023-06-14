See more buggies lately? It’s not your imagination

(WWNY) - North Country residents are used to the sight of buggies on the roads and Amish in the fields. But have you noticed there have been more and more Amish over the past few years?

There is an influx of Amish coming to the north country.

“So, land availability and prices have attracted a significant number of new Amish residents in New York state,” said Mike Nuckols from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County. “New York has the fifth largest population in the nation and is the fastest growing Amish population in the country.”

Amish are buying abandoned farms and reclaiming unused land. Country Cousins Farm owner Stanley Horning operates a farm stand and partners with his Amish neighbors.

“This goat’s milk soap and this glycerin soap are made by the Amish,” he said, while pointing out merchandise at his stand. “The maple syrup we get from Amish neighbors, too.”

He says, as they move into previously decrepit farms, his property value has gone up.

“There’s lots of lands that’ve been reclaimed because they work harder and they’re able to get on land with their horses that we can’t get on with our tractors,” Horning said.

According to a census done in 2020, there are around 300 Amish residents in both Jefferson and Lewis counties and around 4,000 in St. Lawrence County. And these numbers were tallied before the influx really ramped up in recent years.

“Many Amish are finding opportunities in agriculture niches and markets,” Nuckols said. “We see them raising sheep and lamb for solar grazing. We have many Amish with small farm stands, some with timber operations, we have Amish building sheds in the area. The bottom line is, they’re excellent neighbors and I’m so happy to see them in our communities.”

The influx of Amish is expected to continue, so slow down on those back roads, pop by farm stands with cash instead of cards, and be respectful of our new neighbors.

