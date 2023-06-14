Advertise With Us
Sen. Welch introduces the E-Access Act

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is working on helping Americans across the country make clean energy changes.

He, along with other lawmakers, introduced the E-Access Act. The goal is to make it easier for families and business owners to access their energy use data and make decisions about switching to energy efficiency upgrades. Lawmakers say the bill would strengthen the HOPE for HOMES program, requiring the Department of Energy to establish utility data sharing guidelines and requiring states to create their own rules based off the federal guidelines.

To learn more about the E-Access act, you can read the bill by clicking here.

