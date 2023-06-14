Strawberry season on the way

EAST THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Strawberries are starting to ripen at farms across the region. In addition to the myriad of weather-related complications farmers face, there are plenty of other unknowns in bringing the crop to market,

Talia Manning is a CSA member with the Cedar Circle Farm in East Thetford. And it’s the farm’s first day of pick your own strawberries. But because it’s early in the season, only members are welcome right now in the fields. She’s a regular here with her son.

“It’s really fun to get him here on the farm. He’s been picking here since he was one,” Manning said.

But this year there will be a limited supply. “Last year we had a pretty significant labor shortage so we weren’t able to put as many berries in and we didn’t put in the traditional matted row that you see in you pick,” said the farm’s Eric Tadlock.

The plastic is good to keep the weeds away -- which is labor intensive -- but it also yields less fruit. And staffing issues are not the farm’s only concern. The nearby bridge to Lyme, New Hampshire, closed recently for repairs and will be out of commission for the next 18 months. That means Lyme residents who could usually just pop over to the farm now face a 30-mile round trip.

“I pulled up this morning and I saw two women from Lyme sitting at the picnic table enjoying coffee together and it made me feel very grateful. Happy that people love the farm that much to make the trip,” Tadlock said. He says traffic is still strong at the cafe but CSA memberships are down this year.

Anna Tosteson is still making the trip from Lyme and goes out of her way to stock up on sweet berries. “It’s going to be hard to make it through two summers with the bridge being out but I try to plan my trip in and out from work,” Tosteson said.

She’s looking at the bright side, and farmers say with a little more sun, the berries will be ripening fast. “I know that other berry farms are doing really well and have really great crops this year,” Tadlock said.

As for the labor shortage, Tadlock says they had plenty of help this year and they were able to plant many more rows of strawberries so they are hopeful that next year’s season will be a bumper crop.

