Vermont Community Broadband Board to host multiple town meetings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the Vermont Community Broadband Board want to hear your input about the current state of service and want can be done to improve the system.

Multiple meetings are being held. The first is today in Brattleboro, followed by meetings in Rutland, Newport, Burke and Swanton. The goal of these meetings is to gather input to develop Vermont’s Internet for All plans to bridge the digital divide and ensure all Vermonters have access to affordable broadband as well as the knowledge and equipment to use it.

If you are interested in participating in these meetings or want to hear more about what the Board is working on, you can check out their website by following this link.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.