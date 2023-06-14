Vermont’s Relapse: Efforts to address opioids were starting to work. Then new street drugs arrived.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been nearly a decade since then-governor Peter Shumlin dedicated his entire State of the State address to what he described then as Vermont’s “full-blown heroin crisis.”

That led to the build-out of what has become a renowned “hub-and-spoke” drug treatment system; just a few years ago, it appeared the state was making tangible progress.

But today, the scourge of drugs is worse. More people died from fatal opioid overdoses between 2020 and 2022 — 614 — than in the previous six years combined.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Colin Flanders, who wrote about the deepening crisis in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.