Vt. officials urge safe recycling of lithium-ion batteries

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are reminding the public to properly recycle lithium-ion batteries.

The warning comes in response to a nationwide uptick in fires involving lithium-ion batteries. The batteries are ubiquitous nowadays and can be used in everything from cell phones to e-bikes.

To help ensure safe recycling, the Vermont DEC spent over $160,000 on battery collection safety kits at over 160 public and private transfer stations and household hazardous waste facilities.

Officials say identifying defective batteries and properly recycling them helps reduce risk at the facilities. “You don’t recycle these batteries with your bottles and cans, your traditional milk jugs and paper and cardboard boxes. This is a special recycling issue that needs to be separated from the recycling stream. You need to go to a collection drop off for these batteries to be safely recycled,” said the DEC’s Josh Kelly.

Once properly recycled, the batteries are shipped out of state in specific containers.

