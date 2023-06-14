Vt. summit aims to connect veterans with services to help further their careers

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A summit in Vermont on Wednesday was aimed at providing veterans with opportunities and a sense of belonging. The 11th annual Veterans Summit put wellness, health, education and employment opportunities under one roof to make it easier for vets to take it all in.

“All of those things that are available to veterans now-- it’s just nice to see how far it’s come,” said Skylar Koch of Barre, a U.S. Army veteran who served five years, including tours in Iraq.

Koch says the transition back into the community can be a challenge for many leaving the service.

“The biggest part that a lot of veterans miss is the camaraderie; it’s that sense of belonging. So to come to an event like this put on for veterans... A lot of veterans here... I see friends make new friends and just have a sense of how strong the veteran community is here in Vermont,” Koch said.

The 11th annual Veterans Summit at NVU Lyndon brought in more than 50 organizations from around the state, ranging from medical providers, the VA and career development experts.

As the State Colleges System transitions to Vermont State University, veterans were made aware of opportunities to get into the classroom.

“We can offer them an education where they can be fully employable as they leave these grounds on all our campuses here in Vermont,” said Mike Smith, the president of Vermont State University.

Through a partnership with the Vermont National Guard, veterans looking to get a degree can enroll in a tuition assistance program designed to cover the entire cost to attend any state college or university. In return, they must serve at least two years in the Vermont National Guard.

Vt. National Guard Col. Tracey Poirier says the goal is to show veterans that they matter.

“It’s events like these that tell veterans and current service members that they’re important to us and we want to serve them. But if I have one ask for all the veterans and current serving members-- is to tell others how the military has helped you, you need to tell your story,” Poirier said.

The summit goes until 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.