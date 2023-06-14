Advertise With Us
By Jess Langlois
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! A lot of us saw some thunderstorm action this afternoon, including a couple of locally stronger storms and plenty of heavy downpours. The strongest activity will continue to weaken over the course of the evening, but scattered showers will continue to pivot through the area tonight with low pressure nearby.

Thursday will still feature a chance for some pop-up showers or a rogue thunderstorm, but coverage won’t be as widespread as what we saw today. After a mostly cloudy start, a lot of us should see some sunshine fill in during the afternoon. Temperatures will once again top out in the 70s.

A small plume of wildfire smoke will likely drop out of Canada into the Champlain Valley tomorrow afternoon and spread across the northern half of the area. Concentrations shouldn’t be too intense, but will likely be enough to notice in some areas.

There will be some showers and thunderstorms that develop again on Friday, and Saturday too. Showers will likely be more widespread on Friday than Thursday. The unsettled pattern continues into next week, and so does the potential for some hit and miss wet weather each day.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

