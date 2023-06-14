Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! The day will start with some patchy, dense fog. Once that lifts, the first half of the day will be decent with a good deal of sunshine and temperatures close to normal (normal high for Burlington is now 77°).

Then a slow-moving, upper level low pressure system will move in with a round of showers and possible thunderstorms. That will happen starting mid-to-late afternoon and last into the evening hours. A few showers will be scattered about overnight.

On Thursday, there will be a mix of sun & clouds, but also a few more scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. The same thing will happen on Friday.

The weekend will start out with an even better chance for rain showers on Saturday. There will be some sunshine for Fathers Day on Sunday, but also still some scattered showers.

This weather pattern will continue into the start of next week, with partly sunny skies on Monday for Juneteenth and again on Tuesday. But there will also be some more scattered showers each day, too.

Today’s air quality will be GOOD as a south wind and the showers will keep the Canadian wildfire smoke away from us. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane made an emergency landing at the Burlington International Airport on Monday just 10...
Plane makes emergency landing at Burlington airport
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Actor Treat Williams of ‘Everwood’ killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Police arrested Susan Weilbrenner, 52, after a dog was found dead inside a hot vehicle.
Police: Woman charged after dog found dead in hot vehicle
The empty Sears Auto Center property in South Burlington will soon be transformed into six...
New plans for old Sears Auto Center building in South Burlington
New York State Police Capt. Christopher J. Garrow
New York trooper dies of illness stemming from work at Ground Zero

Latest News

Late night weather forecast
Evening Weather Webcast
7 Day Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Afternoon Weather Webcast