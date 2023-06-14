BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! The day will start with some patchy, dense fog. Once that lifts, the first half of the day will be decent with a good deal of sunshine and temperatures close to normal (normal high for Burlington is now 77°).

Then a slow-moving, upper level low pressure system will move in with a round of showers and possible thunderstorms. That will happen starting mid-to-late afternoon and last into the evening hours. A few showers will be scattered about overnight.

On Thursday, there will be a mix of sun & clouds, but also a few more scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. The same thing will happen on Friday.

The weekend will start out with an even better chance for rain showers on Saturday. There will be some sunshine for Fathers Day on Sunday, but also still some scattered showers.

This weather pattern will continue into the start of next week, with partly sunny skies on Monday for Juneteenth and again on Tuesday. But there will also be some more scattered showers each day, too.

Today’s air quality will be GOOD as a south wind and the showers will keep the Canadian wildfire smoke away from us. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.