3rd Vermont firefighter sent to help Quebec crews battle wildfires

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three Vermont firefighters are helping to battle wildfires in Quebec.

According to the province’s forest fire prevention agency, SOPFEU, this is the worst wildfire season on record.

As part of the Northeastern Forest Fire Protection Compact, Vermont has sent two firefighters to help extinguish the fire. Thursday, the Vermont State Firefighters Association was sending up a third.

They say the two firefighters in Quebec are safe.

The region had a little moisture on Wednesday, so things are looking better but the fire is still raging.

Vermont’s first two firefighters in Quebec will be there for one more week. The newest dispatch will be there for two.

