Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Agricultural producers and food businesses to get $320M boost from USDA

Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, right, talks with farmer Sylvain Bukasa, of...
Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, right, talks with farmer Sylvain Bukasa, of Dunbarton, N.H., at Fresh Start Food Hub & Market, Thursday.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investment funds to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, control food prices, and improve nutrition, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Thursday.

“We’re here to underscore the important role that local and regional food systems play for American agriculture and farmers, and to announce $320 million of variety of loans and grants which are designed to strengthen the supply chain, to make the food system more resilient and to create a number of opportunities for mid- and small-size operators,” he said.

He spoke during a visit to the Fresh Start Market in Manchester, New Hampshire. The market sells fresh fruits, vegetables and other products grown by immigrant farmers, some of which are distributed via a community-supported agriculture program.

“Thanks to our partnership with federal officials, including Secretary Vilsack’s Department of Agriculture, we’re making significant progress in tackling food insecurity and leading the way in developing new approaches to create more healthy food options in our city,” Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said.

North Country Growers in New Hampshire is getting a $19.9 million guaranteed loan to build and operate a 20-acre hydroponic greenhouse to grow lettuce and other leafy greens year-round, he said. The project hopes to grow 30 million heads of lettuce a year for sale to local grocery stores and restaurants and distribution throughout the Northeast. It will also support 84 jobs.

Other businesses that will benefit from the investments include a meat market and a bison processing facility that will expand production capabilities; a berry processor that will purchase equipment to expand production capacity; and a plant-based yogurt manufacturer and a cold storage facility that will expand sustainable options for consumers.

Strengthening market opportunities has an economic benefit for small- and mid-sized producers, he said. More market opportunities mean more competitive prices. “And when you create a local and regional food system you are reducing some costs associated with getting that food to consumers,” Vilsack said.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in Richford early Wednesday morning. -...
Police investigating shots fired into Vt. home with multiple people inside
Andrew Roy-Bengston/File
Cambridge man charged with threatening neighbors
A former morgue manager is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing body parts.
Morgue manager accused of stealing, selling body parts
Nathan Carman/File
Vt. man charged with killing mom at sea dies awaiting trial
File photo
Vt. universal school meals, sports betting get greenlight

Latest News

Noah Kahan/File
Noah Kahan writes songs about New England. His vulnerability has far wider appeal
Twelve-year-old Austin Boulanger sets sail in the Heron Thursday.
South Burlington 12 year-old sets sail in hand-crafted boat
Joe Mark
Super Senior: Joe Mark
File image
New Hampshire officer pleads guilty to fabricating traffic warnings