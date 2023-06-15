‘American Pickers’ to look for treasures in Vermont, New Hampshire this summer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The History Channel’s “American Pickers” will visit Vermont and New Hampshire in search of treasures this summer.

Mike Wolfe, one of the stars of the show, posted on Facebook that the pickers will be in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine in August.

They want to hear from you.

If you or someone you know has a private and large collection for them to pick, call or text 646-493-2184‬ or email americanpickers@cineflix.com. They say they are looking for private collections only and no stores will be considered.

It won’t be the popular TV show’s first visit to Vermont. “American Pickers” has made several trips to the Green Mountain State in the past and even featured Vermont legend Fred Webster on their show. Webster was known for his barns full of machinery from the past. It was a sort of museum with over 1,500 pieces of farm equipment on his land in Coventry.

