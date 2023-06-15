Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Analysis: Vt. Supreme Court upholds sex assault law

By Darren Perron
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A ruling by the Vermont Supreme Court last week upheld a state law that makes it easier for victims of child sexual assault to sue their abusers.

The decision in the case A.B. v. S.U. et al involved a 2020 case where the abuse against a 15-year-old was alleged to have occurred in 1983, testing a state law that provides no statute of limitations when it comes to these kinds of cases

Darren Perron spoke with Jared Carter, a professor at Vermont Law School about the ruling and its significance.

Related Stories:

Analysis: US Supreme Court rulings preview

Analysis: Donald Trump’s mounting legal jeopardy

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in Richford early Wednesday morning. -...
Police investigating shots fired into Vt. home with multiple people inside
Andrew Roy-Bengston/File
Cambridge man charged with threatening neighbors
A former morgue manager is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing body parts.
Morgue manager accused of stealing, selling body parts
Nathan Carman-File photo
Vt. man charged with killing mom at sea dies awaiting trial
File photo
Vt. universal school meals, sports betting get greenlight

Latest News

Nathan Carman-File photo
Vt. man charged with killing mom at sea dies awaiting trial
Jared Carter on Vt. Supreme Court Case
Lt. Gov. Zuckerman
Catalytic Converter thefts in Upper Valley