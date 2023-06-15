Analysis: Vt. Supreme Court upholds sex assault law

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A ruling by the Vermont Supreme Court last week upheld a state law that makes it easier for victims of child sexual assault to sue their abusers.

The decision in the case A.B. v. S.U. et al involved a 2020 case where the abuse against a 15-year-old was alleged to have occurred in 1983, testing a state law that provides no statute of limitations when it comes to these kinds of cases

Darren Perron spoke with Jared Carter, a professor at Vermont Law School about the ruling and its significance.

