Events planned for Abenaki Heritage Weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend is Abenaki Heritage Weekend, a time to honor New England Indigenous history and heritage.

The Vermont Abenaki Artist Association is hosting a free event at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum to celebrate. Visitors will be able to talk to artists, watch craft demonstrations, and purchase items.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the association’s Vera Longtoe Sheehan about what to expect.

