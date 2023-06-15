Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Events planned for Abenaki Heritage Weekend

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend is Abenaki Heritage Weekend, a time to honor New England Indigenous history and heritage.

The Vermont Abenaki Artist Association is hosting a free event at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum to celebrate. Visitors will be able to talk to artists, watch craft demonstrations, and purchase items.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the association’s Vera Longtoe Sheehan about what to expect.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in Richford early Wednesday morning. -...
Police investigating shots fired into Vt. home with multiple people inside
Andrew Roy-Bengston/File
Cambridge man charged with threatening neighbors
A former morgue manager is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing body parts.
Morgue manager accused of stealing, selling body parts
Nathan Carman/File
Vt. man charged with killing mom at sea dies awaiting trial
File photo
Vt. universal school meals, sports betting get greenlight

Latest News

Hazmat spill closes Williston roadway
Events planned for Abenaki Heritage Weekend
Two catalytic converters were cut off a car in the lot at the Meriden Garage in Plainfield, New...
Police investigate catalytic converter thefts in Upper Valley
A new pump track is now open at the Middlebury Recreation Park.
Middlebury Recreation Park gets pump track