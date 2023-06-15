Gillibrand to announce mental health support for farmers

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Farmers struggling with mental health issues could get new support under a measure being pushed by Senator Kirstin Gillibrand.

The New York Democrat on Thursday afternoon is announcing plans to provide support to farmers at risk of suicide. She says farmers face unique stressors that can impact their mental health, including weather, fluctuating market conditions, and social isolation.

The suicide rate among farmers is 3.5 times the rate of the general population. and Gillibrand’s legislation would provide mental health support to new agricultural workers and their families.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.