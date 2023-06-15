Gov. Scott to celebrate LVRT opening with 93-mile bike ride

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott plans to saddle up on Saturday, July 15, for a 93-mile bike ride to celebrate the official opening of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.

The governor’s office says Senator Berne Sanders, who was instrumental in securing funding for the trail from Swanton to St. Johnsbury will make some appearances along the way as well.

The project, which they say is now the longest rail trail in New England, has been in the making since the mid-2000s.

Scott will start on the Swanton side with stops along the way. The main event is expected to take place in Morrisville in the early afternoon.

In addition to his race car hobby at Thunder Road, the governor is known as an avid cyclist.

