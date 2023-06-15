Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Hartford takes first D2 boys lax championship

Hurricanes edge Mt. Anthony 7-6
Hurricanes edge Mt. Anthony 7-6
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hartford boys lacrosse team claimed its first ever state title Saturday, downing Mt. Anthony in the D2 championship at Norwich’s Sabine Field.

While the Canes led pretty much the whole way, the Patriots never made it easy: the largest lead of the game was two goals. Ezra Mock, Cavan Benjamin, and Joseph Barwood would keep the Hartford offense on the front foot, but it was ultimately a defensive stand that would prove the difference as Graham Thompson came up with a big save.

The 7-6 victory not only gave Hartford it’s first state championship in program history, it allowed the Hurricanes to make up for a tough defeat last year.

“I think it was a really great team win that it got pretty close at the end there,” Thompson said. “We came in really with a good mentality, but it got tighter than we wanted it to. Kept it really tight. Played a lot of hard defense. A lot of guys stepped up in big situations. I think that’s really huge for us.”

“I think it’s just Grant’s been preaching all year,” added junior midfielder Brayden Trombly. “You know, go pick up the ground balls, play hard on defense. You know, we wanna be a gritty team and we’re not really a team that gets down ourselves. We wanted to go out there and play as hard as we could.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane made an emergency landing at the Burlington International Airport on Monday just 10...
Plane makes emergency landing at Burlington airport
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Actor Treat Williams of ‘Everwood’ killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Police say someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in Richford early Wednesday morning. -...
Police investigating shots fired into Vt. home with multiple people inside
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Just a really nice guy’: Community mourns actor killed in Vt. motorcycle crash
The empty Sears Auto Center property in South Burlington will soon be transformed into six...
New plans for old Sears Auto Center building in South Burlington

Latest News

Hurricanes edge Mt. Anthony 7-6
Hartford takes first D2 boys lax championship
Redhawks cruise to third championship in four seasons
CVU reclaims the D1 baseball crown
Redhawks cruise to third championship in four seasons
CVU reclaims the D1 baseball crown
Blue Mountain claims first title since 2015
Bucks reach the mountaintop in D4 baseball