Hartford takes first D2 boys lax championship

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hartford boys lacrosse team claimed its first ever state title Saturday, downing Mt. Anthony in the D2 championship at Norwich’s Sabine Field.

While the Canes led pretty much the whole way, the Patriots never made it easy: the largest lead of the game was two goals. Ezra Mock, Cavan Benjamin, and Joseph Barwood would keep the Hartford offense on the front foot, but it was ultimately a defensive stand that would prove the difference as Graham Thompson came up with a big save.

The 7-6 victory not only gave Hartford it’s first state championship in program history, it allowed the Hurricanes to make up for a tough defeat last year.

“I think it was a really great team win that it got pretty close at the end there,” Thompson said. “We came in really with a good mentality, but it got tighter than we wanted it to. Kept it really tight. Played a lot of hard defense. A lot of guys stepped up in big situations. I think that’s really huge for us.”

“I think it’s just Grant’s been preaching all year,” added junior midfielder Brayden Trombly. “You know, go pick up the ground balls, play hard on defense. You know, we wanna be a gritty team and we’re not really a team that gets down ourselves. We wanted to go out there and play as hard as we could.”

