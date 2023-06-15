Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Hazmat spill closes Williston roadway

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A traffic alert in Williston where a hazmat spill has closed Avenue D off Industrial Ave.

Crews were loading a 350-gallon tank filled with hazardous materials including an oxidizing agent, when the tank was punctured and leaked onto the street.

The state hazmat team and the Williston Fire Department have contained the leak, but drivers are advised to avoid the area until the mess is cleaned up and the road reopens.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in Richford early Wednesday morning. -...
Police investigating shots fired into Vt. home with multiple people inside
Andrew Roy-Bengston/File
Cambridge man charged with threatening neighbors
A former morgue manager is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing body parts.
Morgue manager accused of stealing, selling body parts
File photo
Vt. universal school meals, sports betting get greenlight
Prosecutors say the nurse sustained a three-inch cut from the suspect's pocket knife that came...
Patient stabs nurse in neck at Massachusetts ER

Latest News

Gillibrand to announce mental health support for famers
Vt. man charged with killing mom at sea reported dead
Hazmat spill closes Williston roadway
Vt. man charged with killing mom at sea reported dead