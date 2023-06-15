Hazmat spill closes Williston roadway

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A traffic alert in Williston where a hazmat spill has closed Avenue D off Industrial Ave.

Crews were loading a 350-gallon tank filled with hazardous materials including an oxidizing agent, when the tank was punctured and leaked onto the street.

The state hazmat team and the Williston Fire Department have contained the leak, but drivers are advised to avoid the area until the mess is cleaned up and the road reopens.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.