Lawmakers, advocates grapple with school choice system, funding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Right now, certain private schools in Vermont are on a list that allows them to take in students using public tuition dollars. A few thousand students take advantage of this “school choice” option, but some lawmakers want to do away with it.

Bills that deny using public school dollars for private school education have so far failed in Vermont. However, the state budget includes a ban on adding any more independent schools to the current approved list of private places using public tuition. This comes as lawmakers grapple with school choice, amid a supreme court ruling permitting religious schools to accept students on public tuition vouchers.

The Agency of Education’s annual report shows there are 84,463 publicly funded students in Vermont, roughly 80 thousand of which attend public schools. 3,561 students come from towns without public schools and so are able to attend approved independent schools using taxpayer funds. At least six of those approved independent high schools are religiously affiliated.

The extension of private school choice to religious schools followed a supreme court ruling that said if Vermont uses public dollars for any private schools it can’t exclude religious schools. Through a public records request, we learned that at least 53 students enrolled in these religious high schools are having their tuition paid with public dollars, at a total cost of almost $600,000.

Members of the Education Equity Alliance—made up of school boards, superintendents, principals, and the teachers union—oppose allowing public dollars to go to religious schools. “We feel that all taxpayer funded schools must treat both students and staff equitably and free from unlawful discrimination. Education fund dollars should be subjected to the same consistent transparency and accountability standards,” said Nick Odell from the Education Equity Alliance.

The alliance supported legislation that would have met the Supreme Court standard by eliminating private school choice, except at the four historic academies; St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Burr and Burton, and Thetford, which operate as defacto public schools. “It was about overreach. It was about ending the the system that funds independent schools, it’s about getting more kids, forcing more families back into public schools, which maybe is what they want, but it certainly wouldn’t work in a place like the Northeast Kingdom where there aren’t alternatives,” said Brian Bloomfield of Lyndon Institute.

Bloomfield also said there are already regulations in place to protect students from discrimination at private schools. “All the other provisions that were in those earlier bills didn’t make it through as they shouldn’t have because they weren’t going to help students. They weren’t going to help students that are going to help band up beyond what is already in place, which is good.”

Senator Brian Campion, who heads the Senate Education Committee, says current laws including a recently passed moratorium on adding new private schools is a better way to address concerns about religious schools than dismantling the entire private school choice system. “The anti discrimination piece, as well as the moratorium is the best and most effective at this point strategically to keep public dollars away from religious schools. And again, in the coming months in the coming couple next couple of years. We’ll find out if we’ve been successful,” said Senator Campion.

Other lawmakers are pushing for more oversight, trying to balance what happens in school classrooms and taxpayer dollars. Representative Peter Conlon, the Chair of the House Education Committee, says a bill they passed that ultimately stalled in the Senate would have strengthened anti-discrimination requirements for independent schools from rule to statute. He added, “that system provided some stronger assurances about discrimination and about specific taxpayer responsibility oversight by government. It didn’t ask a lot but it did ask for more from independent schools.”

This session represented the first in the biennium, meaning these bills, all of which have stalled, can be discussed next year as well.

