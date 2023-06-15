Middlebury Recreation Park gets pump track

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury’s Recreation Park seemingly has something for everyone — a playground, a pool, soccer fields, and one of the newest additions adds biking to the mix.

A new pump track is now open in Middlebury, and for avid bikers like 4-year-old Oakley Prime, this is the place to be.

“I was planning on coming here to ride my bike and then I’m going to go to a beach after and find some sea shells,” Prime said. He said he was “exhausted” when we caught up to him after a fun morning of riding the track. “It’s my street bike and I like riding this thing and this is pretty cool, my first time here.”

Kids like him are exactly who this track was made for. “For kids, it’s really about fun and skill-building,” said Erik Remsen, who led the effort to build the pump track. He says it’s for everyone and that adults can rip around, too. “And if they’re really experienced, there’s potential to get some air as they go around the track.”

The Addison County Bike Club, Middlebury Parks and Rec, and Safe Routes Middlebury have been working for the past 16 months to make the dream of building the track a reality.

“Coming out of the COVID pandemic, there was a recognition of a need for outdoor spaces where people of all ages could kind of do unstructured play or be active in a way that didn’t require a schedule or a team,” Remsen said.

Since opening two weeks ago, he says the pump track has been very popular, especially with nearby elementary school kids. Safe Routes Middlebury, which Remsen coordinates, does a lot of work with the younger population in town to get them excited about biking. “A more bike and walking-friendly community is a more vibrant community,” he said.

Remsen says he hopes everyone having fun at this new pump track will translate to more people opting to bike around town, and he’s optimistic that more people will come enjoy Middlebury’s Recreation Park. “With all of these amenities here in the rec park, this will be even more lively and even more heavily visited than it already is,” he said.

And there are even more recreation opportunities on the way for the park, including plans for a large skate park in the works. Construction on a small, half-pipe for skaters will begin later on this month.

