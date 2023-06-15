Monsters keep eyes on Omaha

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters are focused on continuing their climb in the futures league standings, but they could be forgiven if there’s a bit of scoreboard watching going on this weekend.

That’s because the Monsters are believed to have eight former players on rosters at the Men’s College World Series in Omaha. Three of them, including 2022 star Tommy Hawke, are with the top seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Five more play for 7th seeded Virginia, including 2021 Futures League Top Pro Prospect award winner Ethan Anderson.

Obviously the guys who have been around for a couple years will want to keep an eye on their former teammates, but five members of the 2023 Monsters will probably have an even bigger interest than most of the squad: Andrew Noland and Evan Maloney just completed their freshman years with Wake, while Evan Dobias just did the same at Virginia and Patric Menk and Antonio Perrotta are slated to join the Hoos for the 2023-24 school year. It serves as a big time motivating factor to let this year’s Monsters know what’s possible in the near future.

“I’m pretty good friends with Harrison Didawick, who played here last year,” said Perrotta. “I know they’re all excited to be down there right now in Omaha. Glad to go to a program that I know is having a winning season and has continued to have a winning season for decades. I’m just really excited to be a part of it.”

“I’ve definitely been keeping an eye on it, you know, those are my guys,” Noland added. “I was with them all year so I’m really happy to see what they’re doing. And then it’s really nice to not worry about school. You just come out here and play baseball with a great group of guys. So it’s been great so far and it’s easy just to focus on what you’re here to do. A lot of us don’t live around here so it’s easy to just come to the field and put the work in.”

Virginia opens up the double elimination round at the College World Series Friday night against Florida, while Wake gets Stanford on Saturday afternoon.

