Police investigate catalytic converter thefts in Upper Valley

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in the Upper Valley are looking for two people connected to a string of catalytic converter thefts.

Two catalytic converters were cut off a car in the lot at the Meriden Garage in Plainfield, New Hampshire, early in the morning of June 9 and were captured on surveillance video.

“We observed a vehicle off a surveillance system pull up. A gentleman gets out, and he looks at -- there was a choice of vehicles there and obviously he chose the vehicles that were easiest to access the catalytic converters. He had taken two. One was a Ford F250, the other I believe was a Nissan,” said Plainfield Police Chief Anthony Swett.

The converters contain precious metals that are worth a lot of money on the black market.

Several more were taken from cars in nearby Cornish. Anyone with information is asked to call the Plainfield Police.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.