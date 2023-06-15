Advertise With Us
Police investigate catalytic converter thefts in Upper Valley

Two catalytic converters were cut off a car in the lot at the Meriden Garage in Plainfield, New...
Two catalytic converters were cut off a car in the lot at the Meriden Garage in Plainfield, New Hampshire.(Photo provided)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in the Upper Valley are looking for two people connected to a string of catalytic converter thefts.

Two catalytic converters were cut off a car in the lot at the Meriden Garage in Plainfield, New Hampshire, early in the morning of June 9 and were captured on surveillance video.

“We observed a vehicle off a surveillance system pull up. A gentleman gets out, and he looks at -- there was a choice of vehicles there and obviously he chose the vehicles that were easiest to access the catalytic converters. He had taken two. One was a Ford F250, the other I believe was a Nissan,” said Plainfield Police Chief Anthony Swett.

The converters contain precious metals that are worth a lot of money on the black market.

Several more were taken from cars in nearby Cornish. Anyone with information is asked to call the Plainfield Police.

