Rep. Becca Balint appointed to two House Judiciary subcommittees

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint is settling in to her new role on the House Judiciary Committee with two new subcommittee appointments.

Balint was appointed to Constitution and Limited Government—the focuses of that subcommittee include constitutional amendments, civil rights, voting rights, and government ethics. She was also appointed to the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust subcommittee, which works on commercial bankruptcy, administrative law, and antitrust matters.

