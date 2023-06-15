Sen. Hassan tackles affordable housing for middle class

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is trying to make homeowning more affordable for middle class families.

The Middle Class Mortgage Insurance Premium Act would reinstate and indefinitely extend a tax deduction for mortgage insurance. That means homeowners who pay for insurance on their mortgages would be able to write the premium off on their taxes and get that money back. The bill would also increase the income limit to qualify for the tax deduction so more families qualify for the program. According to the Urban Institute, around 20,000 New Hampshire homebuyers used mortgage insurance in 2020.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.