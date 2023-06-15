Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Sen. Hassan tackles affordable housing for middle class

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is trying to make homeowning more affordable for middle class families.

The Middle Class Mortgage Insurance Premium Act would reinstate and indefinitely extend a tax deduction for mortgage insurance. That means homeowners who pay for insurance on their mortgages would be able to write the premium off on their taxes and get that money back. The bill would also increase the income limit to qualify for the tax deduction so more families qualify for the program. According to the Urban Institute, around 20,000 New Hampshire homebuyers used mortgage insurance in 2020.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in Richford early Wednesday morning. -...
Police investigating shots fired into Vt. home with multiple people inside
Andrew Roy-Bengston/File
Cambridge man charged with threatening neighbors
A former morgue manager is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing body parts.
Morgue manager accused of stealing, selling body parts
Prosecutors say the nurse sustained a three-inch cut from the suspect's pocket knife that came...
Patient stabs nurse in neck at Massachusetts ER
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Just a really nice guy’: Community mourns actor killed in Vt. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Lawmakers, advocates grapple with school choice system, funding
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
Sen. Sanders promotes College for All Act
Sen. Sanders promotes College for All Act