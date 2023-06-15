Sen. Maggie Hassan works on the Pray Safe Act

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Hassan is working on a bill that would keep mosques, synagogues, churches, and all other houses of worship safer.

The Pray Safe Act would establish an organization that provides safety information, resources, and funding opportunities for faith-based organizations. Hassan said, “our bipartisan bill will help to safeguard houses of worship so that more people across the country can worship without fear of being targeted.”

