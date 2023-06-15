Advertise With Us
Sen. Sanders promotes College for All Act

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders is holding strong on his opinion college should be free.

Sanders joined other senators in introducing the College for All Act of 2023. It allows students to attend public colleges and universities tuition and debt free. The same goes for the majority of students at BIPOC institutions, such as Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Sanders says a higher education should be a right for all, not a privilege for the few.

