South Burlington 12 year-old sets sail in hand-crafted boat

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at South Burlington an independent school set sail during class Thursday.

As part of the Schoolhouse’s project-based learning, students got their feet wet and sailed in the pond behind the school.

The woodwork looks like it could be made by a seasoned pro, but the pro is not who you’d expect. Twelve-year-old Austin Boulanger, his dad, and his grandfather crafted the sailboat Heron in two months.

“I thought heron would be nice, especially since the ponds over here where I’m going to launch it is definitely a place where a heron would hang out,” Boulanger said

The Schoolhouse student says he’s been interested in boats for a while. “I started by scaling up a plan from a basic sheet of paper,” he explained. A craft passed down from three generations. “My dad and my grandfather used to have a little day sailer when I was a kid.”

It’s part of the school’s effort to encourage project-based learning. “Kids get to study and figure out what to do -- anything from coding a videogame to cooking recipes to making their own board game,” said teacher Chris Broughton. “it’s just an opportunity for kids to get into something that they’re really personally interested in that they’ve always wanted to do. So, if you want to do something that’s interesting to you, then you’re more likely to want to do something from start to end.”

Other students also got to join in on the day’s fun. As for Boulanger, one day of sailing fun is just the start. “It’s kind of small, so I think I’ll want to build a bigger boat at some point,” he said.

Setting sail once again with grandfather’s support, as he sets his sights on wider waters.

