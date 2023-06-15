Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

South Korea says North Korea has launched ballistic missile toward sea

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects what it says is the test-launch of Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, on April 13, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(朝鮮通信社 | Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast.

South Korea’s military says the North Korean launch occurred Thursday evening but gave no further details.

The launch came after North Korea’s military vowed an unspecified response after South Korean and U.S. troops finished five rounds of large-scale live-fire drills near the Koreas’ heavily fortified border earlier Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in Richford early Wednesday morning. -...
Police investigating shots fired into Vt. home with multiple people inside
Andrew Roy-Bengston/File
Cambridge man charged with threatening neighbors
A former morgue manager is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing body parts.
Morgue manager accused of stealing, selling body parts
Prosecutors say the nurse sustained a three-inch cut from the suspect's pocket knife that came...
Patient stabs nurse in neck at Massachusetts ER
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Just a really nice guy’: Community mourns actor killed in Vt. motorcycle crash

Latest News

A person is silhouetted against the sky at sunset at Papago Park in Phoenix on Thursday, March...
Suicides and homicides among young Americans jumped early in pandemic, study says
This undated photo provided by Nevada State Police shows Florence Charleston, left, holding one...
Remains found stuffed in garment bag 45 years ago in rural Nevada ID’d as Ohio woman
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
Sen. Sanders promotes College for All Act
Sen. Sanders promotes College for All Act