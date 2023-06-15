State officials give mixed messages on eligibility for those remaining in hotel program

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials now say they don’t have enough money to cover their revised plan to house the most vulnerable group of Vermonters in hotels after the end of June.

With the first wave of about 800 people evicted from the hotel-motel program earlier this month, the Department for Children and Families recently re-determined eligibility guidelines that take effect July 1 for a more vulnerable group remaining in the hotels. But officials Thursday said they have now discovered that there are more people eligible than they had budgeted for.

Starting in July, 528 households -- including pregnant women, people with disabilities, and families with children -- will be eligible for an extra 28-day stay in the program.

“As folks learn more about the depth of the program -- not the governor, not I, but the folks on the ground -- there’s a realization that the eligibility pre-pandemic and now has nuance to it,” said AHS Secretary Jenny Samuelson. She says that nuance now includes eligibility for families with children up to 19 years old, if they’re still in school. Samuelson adds that Vermont is one of the few states that still has its hotel program running at this higher capacity.

“I assumed we would be able to take care of the most vulnerable and I said we should follow through on that,” Gov. Phil Scott said Thursday. But he says the state didn’t budget for that expanded eligibility, which will cost an additional $7-to-10 million. “I had already assumed the numbers we were receiving included those with kids that were still eligible for the program. That was not the case.”

The Department of Finance and Management is working to find the funds within the current budget, but state officials say the program’s numbers are constantly in flux and tracking exact data is a challenge.

“They’re on-site and they’re trying to be informative, but it’s still confusing because a month ago we thought everyone was out on July 1,” said Rick DeAngelis with the Good Samaritan Haven in Barre.

He says he appreciates the state’s help but adds it’s been tough to communicate the changing dates and eligibility to people in hotels. He says no matter when the moveout date is, it doesn’t fix the underlying problem facing some Vermonters. “There is a significant number of people that have no housing future,” he said.

The Scott administration agrees and says they want to create more opportunities for low and moderate-income people. Meanwhile, the state is still looking for service providers to offer alternative places for people to stay because most shelters are full.

Vermont lawmakers are heading back to the Statehouse next week where they will try to override Governor Scott’s veto on the state budget.

The entire hotel-motel program eligibility for all Vermonters could change depending on whether Democratic leaders and the governor are able to come to a deal on a spending plan.

A coalition of Progressives and Democrats have withheld their support for the budget because it doesn’t include more emergency housing assistance, and leaders are working on a compromise that will appease them.

The governor, who has opposed new spending, says there could be a path forward where all parties can agree on funding without raising the state budget.

House and Senate leaders are meeting with the governor Friday.

