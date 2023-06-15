Advertise With Us
U-32 takes D2 girls lax title

First title for Raiders since 2018
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The U-32 girls lacrosse team is back on top in D2 girls lacrosse after doubling up Woodstock Saturday afternoon at Norwich.

The Wasps would jump ahead early in this one, Lily Gubbins to Claudia Shoemaker to give Woodstock a 3-1 lead...but it would not last. The Raiders storm back, with Caitlyn Fielder and Megan Ognibene leading the way.

A 7-1 run for U-32 as they coasted down the stretch to the 8-4 win. It’s the fourth state title in program history for the girls from East Montpelier, and the first since 2018.

“Amazing. I’m actually disbelief,” said junior midfielder Zoe Hilferty. “I’m so proud of all of us. We just pushed so hard all season. Never took a break. We played so well. I’m so proud of everybody. I was like, ‘This is gonna be a 50/50 game.’ Honestly, I just knew that we had to go, we had to push as, as we possibly could, and we all just played as a unit, as a team effort, and everyone pulled, pulled their part. They all did amazing. Our defense at one point, and our hustle was there. I’m just so proud of everybody.”

