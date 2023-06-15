Advertise With Us
Vt. election reform bill could be taken up in veto session

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Lawmakers could take up an unfinished election reform bill when they return to Montpelier next week for their veto session.

Lawmakers last month took action on a bill setting up ranked-choice voting for presidential primary elections without requiring local charter change approvals. The bill also eliminates what’s called the “sore loser provision,” which prevents candidates who lose a party’s primary from running in the general election in another party.

Language that would have prevented people from running as “fusion” candidates -- such as a Progressive and Democrat hybrid -- is now out of the bill. It’s something Lt. Governor David Zuckerman -- one elected official who would have been affected by that change -- is glad to see.

But Zuckerman says he still doesn’t support the measure because “sore loser” provision. “To me, that again, is restrictive, because what it means is folks within the party can really put their finger on the scale during the primary to stop someone from winning. And they have no recourse, no other way to run. And I don’t think voters want that,” Zuckerman said.

Among the top items on the agenda next week is overriding a veto on the state budget. Zuckerman says he’s optimistic that lawmakers will come to a compromise that will allocate more money to housing homeless Vermonters and also garner enough votes to pass the budget and avert a government shutdown.

