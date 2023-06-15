Vt. man charged with killing mom at sea reported dead

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vernon man accused of killing his mother and murdering his grandfather is dead.

Federal court paperwork says prosecutors found out about Nathan Carman’s death on Thursday and that notice of charges to be dismissed were submitted.

Carman was arrested last year and charged with eight counts including fraud and the murder of his mother in a boat off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in 2016. Authorities say Carman was also responsible for shooting and killing his grandfather in Connecticut in 2013. They say both killings were part of a scheme to obtain money and property from the estate.

Court paperwork does not say how or where Carman died.

