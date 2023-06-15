BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! After getting good & soaked from that thunderstorm outbreak on Wednesday, today will be a little quiter - sunnier, warmer, and drier. But there will still be a few showers, first early in the day, and then again, late afternoon into the evening, mainly up to the north. And there could still be a few rumbles of thunder.

Friday will start with some sunshine (after some patchy fog early on), but then more showers will be scattered about late in the afternoon & into the evening. The showers will become more steady and widespread Friday night into Saturday to start the weekend. Again, there could be a few, embedded thunderstorms on Saturday.

This unsettled, wet weather pattern will keep on going into next week. Fathers Day, on Sunday, will feature partly sunny skies, but there will still be a few showers flairing up during the day. That goes for Juneteenth on Monday, too.

There is still the chance for a few showers on Tuesday, but right now, it is looking dry on that first day of summer on Wednesday.

Today’s air quality is in the GOOD category.

Keep on dodging those showers! -Gary

