Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thunderstorms weren’t as widespread today as they were yesterday, but there were still plenty of them out there this afternoon. One of them even knocked down a couple trees and produced some quarter-sized hail in Highgate. Any leftover storms will continue to weaken over the course of the evening.

Like the last couple days, Friday starts with some patchy fog and a mix of clouds and sun. Once again, we’ll see temperatures top out in the 70s to near 80 in the afternoon before rain and storms start firing up yet again. This time, we’ll see rounds of showers continue all the way through Saturday.

Saturday looks like the wetter of the two weekend days, with periods of rain through the day. Sunday will feature the chance for scattered showers. A couple showers remain possible Monday and even Tuesday. By the time we officially welcome summer with the summer solstice on Wednesday, it looks like we could finally squeeze out a fully dry day area-wide.

Air quality remains good across most of the area this evening. It is moderate in the St. Lawrence Valley. Higher concentrations of smoke will likely move into the St. Lawrence Valley on Friday, but the rest of the area should be ok.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

