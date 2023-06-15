Advertise With Us
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! After getting good & soaked from that thunderstorm outbreak on Wednesday, today will be a little quiter - sunnier, warmer, and drier. But there will still be a few showers, first early in the day, and then again, late afternoon into the evening, mainly up to the north. And there could still be a few rumbles of thunder.

Friday will start with some sunshine (after some patchy fog early on), but then more showers will be scattered about late in the afternoon & into the evening. The showers will become more steady and widespread Friday night into Saturday to start the weekend. Again, there could be a few, embedded thunderstorms on Saturday.

This unsettled, wet weather pattern will keep on going into next week. Fathers Day, on Sunday, will feature partly sunny skies, but there will still be a few showers flairing up during the day. That goes for Juneteenth on Monday, too.

There is still the chance for a few showers on Tuesday, but right now, it is looking dry on that first day of summer on Wednesday.

Keep on dodging those showers! -Gary

